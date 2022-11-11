Inquiries into sudden deaths on West Coast

West Coast police were stretched with two sudden deaths within two hours of each other early today, in Little Wanganui and Hokitika.

An 18-year-old Hokitika man collapsed and died on a residential street, and at Little Wanganui police were called to investigate the unexplained death of a person found at a fire scene before 3am.

Emergency services were called to a Livingstone St address in Hokitika at 12.50am, after a youth was found collapsed.

"Attempts to resuscitate the man were made, but sadly he has died," Senior Sergeant Brent Cook, of Greymouth, said.

The Greymouth Star understands the youth had been at a nearby house for a social gathering but had left and then collapsed.

By 9am today friends and family of the deceased youth had gathered at the scene. A police tent was set up on the footpath and the body was removed.

A 30m area outside the address and along Livingston St towards the Hokitika River remained cordoned at midday.

Mr Cook said police were mindful of the profound shock and the impact the death would have in the community.

"We are aware of the public interest in this incident and are working hard to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event. Police are providing support to the family of the deceased person, and ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a house bus fire near Karamea about the same time as the Hokitika call.

Snr Sgt Cook said firefighters came upon a body at the scene but it was not yet clear at what point they had died.

"The circumstances of the death are being looked into."

A "standard investigation" involving police and a Fire and Emergency NZ inspector was under way and it was too early to explain the possible sequence of events, he said.

Police were establishing next of kin.