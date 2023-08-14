Last of new whitebaiting rules

New regulations are coming into force for the West Coast whitebaiting season. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The last of the new whitebaiting regulations will roll out for the South Island’s West Coast on September 1, the first day of this year’s whitebaiting season.

The maximum length of whitebaiting gear used on the West Coast will be 6m, bringing it in line with the rest of the country. This change will mainly affect fishing gear used from whitebaiting stands.

Department of Conservation (Doc) freshwater species manager Emily Funnell said the new regulations, which Doc began rolling out in 2021, were developed to ensure a sustainable whitebait fishery.

"The new regulations mean whitebaiting will remain an option for recreational fishers, the rules are more nationally consistent and fishing pressure is reduced.

"Whitebait are taonga and mahinga kai for Māori and provide a much-loved recreational pastime for New Zealanders. But four of the six whitebait species are classified as threatened or at risk of extinction from a variety of causes including habitat loss and barriers to their migration. We want to ensure the decline is reversed."

The new West Coast regulation will also help address equity issues. Up until this year, West Coast stand-holders could potentially harvest significant amounts of whitebait using extensive net and screen lengths. Whitebaiters without stands were disadvantaged.

As well as following the whitebait regulations, Ms Funnell urged whitebaiters to help reduce the spread of invasive freshwater pests, particularly gold clam this season.

"No matter where you whitebait, be sure to follow Biosecurity New Zealand’s updated Check, Clean, Dry advice. As an extra precautionary measure, if you are fishing in the Waikato, stick to whitebaiting in only one river for the season to reduce the risk of your gear and waders spreading gold clam."

Whitebaiters should visit the Doc website for the whitebaiting regulations.

The whitebaiting season runs nationwide from September 1 to October 30.

— Staff reporter