Gloriavale Christian Community. Photo: File

A 20-year-old man is facing sex charges related to offending at the Gloriavale Christian Community.

He appeared in the Greymouth District Court today.

He is facing three counts of performing an indecent act on boys aged between 12 and 16.

Police did not respond to queries about whether further charges are possible.

A spokesperson says police are unable to comment further while the matter is before the court.