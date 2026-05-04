One injured in helicopter crash near Haast

A person in a serious condition has been airlifted from the scene of a helicopter crash in Haast this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a helicopter crash near the Haast Pass Highway (State Highway 6) about 3.40pm today, a police spokeswoman said.

Moderate injuries were initially reported but this evening, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said a patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital by air rescue helicopter in a serious condition.

A first response unit and a Prime unit also responded.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokeswoman said a crash was reported about 3.40pm.

No one was trapped and a crew from Haast had assisted with first aid and scene management, she said.

Fire crews from Fox Glacier and Franz Josef had been stood down.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokeswoman said it was aware of the crash.

"At this stage, the CAA will make initial enquiries to understand what occurred and why, and to determine whether any further action is required."

The police spokeswoman said the nearest intersection to the crash site was SH6/Grassy Creek Rd.