Missing West Coast dog walker found safe

The Brunner Mine Memorial Track. Photo: Development West Coast

A woman who went missing on the West Coast while walking with her dog yesterday has been found safe.

The woman set off on the Brunner Mine Memorial Track to Sewell Peak about 12.30pm yesterday.

West Coast Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said she contacted her parents about 8.30pm to be picked up, but failed to show at the meeting point.

"Her parents searched the area for her, however, after no sign of her, came to Greymouth Police Station at 4.24am today to report their daughter missing," Kirkwood said.

"West Coast Police SAR took control of the incident. Police, a SAR dog team, the GCH rescue helicopter and volunteer LandSAR teams from throughout the West Coast responded in the rain and cold.

"The missing woman, and her dog, were located alive by a SAR team at 8.37am between the carpark and Sewell Peak Road, to the delight of her family."

The woman was cold but was otherwise well, police said.

"Police would like to thank the LandSAR volunteers who came to search for the missing person, contributing to a great team effort," Kirkwood said.

"Police would like to remind people to always have a beacon on hand when exploring the outdoors. Beacons are a lifesaving tool which allow rescue teams to respond to your location as soon as possible."

Police said people should [www.beacons.org.nz. register] beacons with the Rescue Coordination Centre before heading out.