Motorcyclists in serious crash near Haast

Two motorcyclists have been seriously injured following a collision on State Highway 6 near Haast.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near the intersection with Grassy Creek Rd about 6.25pm today.

One rider was in a critical condition, while the other had moderate to serious injuries.

A St John ambulance from Haast and two rescue helicopters from Queenstown and Greymouth attended.

The critically ill person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital and the other rider was flown to Te Nikau Grey Hospital.