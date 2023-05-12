New barge bought for West Coast ports

File photo: ODT

A company tied to the mineral sands mining under way near Westport has purchased a multi-use barge, which will be based in Greymouth.

With the closure of the Holcim cement works in 2016, only fishing boats have used the wharves at Westport.

Now locally-owned company WMS Shipping Co Ltd, a subsidiary of West Coast critical minerals and logistics company Westland Mineral Sands Group (WMS), has purchased a barge.

"The barge will be based in Greymouth and will service Westport."

Group managing director Ray Mudgway today briefed Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on the purchase during his visit to Westport.

Mr Hipkins was in Westport to announce funding for a flood protection scheme.

As port leaseholders, WMS has invested significant amounts of its own capital to bring the port back to life.

"Not only are the West Coast's ports essential to our business of exporting heavy mineral sands but we know this facility will become a vital lifeline for the West Coast in a disaster, it has to be resilient," Mr Mudgway said.

The multi-use barge should arrive in New Zealand later this year.

It has been funded with the help of NZTA as part of its recent investment in coastal shipping, and WMS Group has invested its own money to ensure it is fit for operation in New Zealand waters.

As well as transporting the heavy minerals sands from ports to ocean-going bulk ships, it will be able to move bulk commodities like aggregate, revetment rocks and construction materials, all around New Zealand.

"The vessel can meet the demand for aggregate to rebuild flood and cyclone-damaged roads, and offers a lower-carbon option than road transport," Mr Mudgway said.