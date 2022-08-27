New rural GP returns for second stint in NZ

Seven years after South Westland lost its last permanent GP, American doctor Calvin Davis has hit the ground running in the role, covering five community clinics from Hari Hari to Haast.

The new South Westland Area Practice GP is now into his fourth week on the job after recently moving back to New Zealand.

Dr Davis and his partner, a nurse, were both working in New Zealand for about 18 months before the pandemic, and then returned to the US to help out.

"New Zealand had closed its borders and didn't really have Covid, so I felt like I could probably be of more help back home.

"Now we're all living with it in our lives, the draw to be home is not quite the way it was and so we've come back," Dr Davis said.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Dr Davis undertook his residency training in Alaska, often working in areas with no road access.

He said he enjoyed the broad scope of medicine in a more rural setting.

In response to recent temporary staff shortages, the South Westland Area Practice had been offering remote telehealth GP and nurse practitioner consultations.

"There's been locums, and at times a lack of coverage, which has meant delays in care in some instances. So, there's catching up to do in people's primary care," Dr Davis said.

"That will take some time, but we'll get it all figured out for them."

In 2015, husband and wife GP team Jenny James and Robin Barraclough resigned from the position after just four months in the job.

They had replaced Whataroa-based doctor Martin London, who had 10 years in the role. — Hokitika Guardian

By Janna Sherman