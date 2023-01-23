'Not a good experience': Man left with scar after eel attack

Stephen Lee was bitten by a eel while swimming in the Mōkihinui River, leaving him with a large scar on his leg. Photo: Supplied

An unexpected encounter with a large eel in the Mōkihinui River has left former Greymouth man Stephen Lee with deep lacerations to his leg.

Mr Lee and his family were making use of the West Coast weather while on holiday in northern Buller and decided to go for a swim in the river, unaware what was lurking in the depths below.

"I was jumping off the bank of the river with my kids, Zak and Xavier, and we swam out to a submerged log," Mr Lee recalled.

"I was probably chest deep in the water at the time when the eel basically attacked me and latched on to my lower leg."

He immediately thought it was an eel when he felt the pain in his leg as he had heard of people being bitten in the river before.

"The eel was pretty big and I had to punch him a number of times as he had sunk his teeth into my leg and wouldn't let go.

"I've never seen the kids swim so fast!

"When I got back to the riverbank the leg was bleeding. I tipped vodka on the wound then had a drink - it was not a good experience."