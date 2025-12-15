Car 'crushed' by logging truck had 1-year-old on board

A car was crushed against the concrete median barrier by a logging truck on Friday last week. Photo: Facebook/Dwayne Bond

A car that was "crushed" by a logging truck in a crash on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway had a 1-year-old boy inside, police say.

Three people were taken to hospital and part of the motorway was temporarily closed last week.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the truck was heading north on the Southern Motorway, at 3.30pm on Friday.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, swerved to avoid a silver vehicle coming off the offramp near Burnside and ended up veering into the right-hand lane.

A black car was then "crushed between the truck and the concrete barrier", Snr Sgt Bond said.

That car was being driven by a 43-year-old woman, who also had her 1-year-old son with her.

An investigation was still ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances and one operations manager.

Three people, one with moderate and two with minor injuries, were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

The spokesperson did not confirm whether the woman and her son were among those injured.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz