One person dies in West Coast crash

One person has died after a crash between a motorbike and a vehicle on Main South Rd/State Highway 6, south of Greymouth.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the crash in Paroa just before 4pm.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene."

Main South Road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Diversions are in place at Clough Rd and Rutherglen Rd.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.