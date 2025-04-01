Pine linked to Gallipoli partially collapses

The lone pine, with links to Anzac Cove in Gallipoli, has partially collapsed. PHOTO: GREYMOUTH STAR

Greymouth's lone pine tree in Dixon Park has partially collapsed, and the branch was being cut up yesterday morning.

It was planted during the 1950s, with seed brought from the lone pine in Canberra, which itself was descended from the original pine at Anzac Cove, Gallipoli.

Myrtle Baillie, the wife of former Greymouth mayor Fred Baillie, brought the seeds back from Australia and they were raised to a seedling at the New Zealand Forest Service nursery in Totara Flat.

It appeared two trunks pressed each other apart as they grew, until one fell towards the creek at the weekend.

Grey District Council utilities and infrastructure officer Paul Smith said the council recognised the tree was an important landmark.

"We understand the concern surrounding its condition.

"The broken branch will be removed this week, and we are assessing the safety of the remainder of the tree.

"If any safety concerns arise during this assessment, the tree may need to be removed."

The council was sourcing a replacement Gallipoli pine.

Whatever happened with the current tree, the council was "are committed to ensuring that a replacement will be planted".

— Greymouth Star