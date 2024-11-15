Rockfall clearance continues on West Coast highway

A rockfall at the Epitaph Slip on State Highway 6 in Westland earlier this week. Photo: NZTA

Work restarted to clear dangerously large and unstable rocks high above State Highway 6 in Westland this morning after rain made conditions treacherous.

Torrential rain last weekend caused flooding, slips and closed roads, including the Epitaph Slip that cut highway access between Haast and Lake Moeraki.

SH6, north of Lake Moeraki and from Haast south, remains open for business, but there is no available detour. Motorists are being told to consider using the Arthur's or Lewis passes.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi today said it would provide a further update including a definitive timeframe for reopening the road next Wednesday, or earlier if possible.

A spokesperson said crews were forced to stop rock scaling work north of Haast on Thursday when heavy rain started to fall.

They had been working on the cliff face since Tuesday after sorting out a helipad to deliver equipment.

Rock scaling work has been progressing well since it restarted this morning, and work would continue over the weekend, the agency said.

"Following the completion of rock-scaling, crews will clear rockfall material and construct a bund to protect the road. The bund to protect the road, recycling fallen rock, can only be built once the rockfall risk from above is cleared enough for the crews on the ground to be safe."

The section of highway between Lake Moeraki to Paringa fully reopened on Friday, but motorists should prepare for delays as work to clear slips continued.

"NZTA understands the importance of this key route to the region, and work is being completed as quickly as possible to safely re-open the road."

This week, crews have been filling cracks in the highway, using airbags to release unstable rocks above the road, clearing overhanging vegetation - including using explosive to look at rocks and assess their stability, and starting drainage work.

"The protective bund design and its alignment next to the highway has been approved so crews are ready to install it once it is safe to do so," the agency said.