Rockfall closes Arthur's Pass highway

Heavy rain overnight caused more rocks to fall onto SH73. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

Part of a major highway linking the West Coast and Canterbury is closed after heavy rain caused a rockfall overnight, and more wet weather is forecast in Westland from today.

State Highway 73, between Arthur's Pass Village and Otira, was closed about 1am today after rain brought rocks and material onto the road at the western side of the rock shelter near the Otira viaduct.

Rocks began falling on the road on Tuesday, causing a short closure that afternoon, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

MetService said an orange heavy rain warning was in place for Westland today, with between 70mm to 100 mm of rain was expected about the ranges on top of what had already fallen, and 50mm to 80mm nearer the coast. More heavy rain was likely in the district on Sunday.

NZTA said given the forecast, the highway would remain closed today. Conditions would be reassessed on Saturday and there would be an update at midday, Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast said.

“Our first concern is the safety of our teams and road users and until conditions stabilise enough to allow safe access to clear the area the road will remain closed.

“The conditions will be reassessed on Saturday to determine whether it will be safe to open during daylight hours going forward.”

The weather forecast through to Tuesday next week indicated continuing periods of heavy rain for the West Coast/ Main Divide and this could mean more closures on SH73 at the Rock Shelter.

An alternative route between the West Coast and Canterbury is open.

People should take the Lewis Pass, SH7 via Waipara and Reefton, which adds around an hour to the journey between Christchurch and the West Coast, Miss Whinham said.