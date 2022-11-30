Ruby Tui to star in Greymouth Christmas parade

World Cup winner Ruby Tui will be in the Town Square after the parade to meet and greet people. Photo: Getty Images

Women's rugby star Ruby Tui will join the Greymouth Christmas parade in her hometown on Saturday.

She will also be in the Town Square after the parade to meet and greet people.

The former John Paul II High School head girl is in hot demand around New Zealand after the Black Ferns beat England to the World Cup earlier this month.

Mayor Tania Gibson said they contacted Tui through a friend, and initially were told she could not make it.

However, she texted yesterday to ask if the offer was still open, and the Christmas Carnival organisers quickly secured a flight, sponsored by the West Coast Rugby Union and ITM.

Tui will travel through the West Coast town in a red convertible, accompanied by the mayor.

Contractors have hung hanging lights in the CBD, and the stylised metal Christmas tree with lights is back in the Town Square.