Scrub fire near Dobson brought under control

A large fire burning near a small West Coast town has been brought under control.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Brunner station was initially called to the fire when it was reported near the intersection of State Highway 7 and Moa St about 3pm.

As the fire was moving quite fast in the grass, the station called for backup from Greymouth station, the spokesman said.

A second alarm was sounded and two helicopters were dispatched, although one was stood down before arriving.

The fire reached a size of about 100m by 400m near some train tracks, which required a locomotive to be stopped.

Crews worked on extinguishing the fire and called for another appliance.

A third alarm was sounded and by the time the response was scaled back about 5.30pm there were crews from Ngahere, Blackball and Cobden also at the fire.

A stop message was logged at about 6pm, the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the fire and assisted with traffic control.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz