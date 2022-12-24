Saturday, 24 December 2022

Updated 7.28 pm

Scrub fire near Dobson brought under control

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    A large fire burning near a small West Coast town has been brought under control.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Brunner station was initially called to the fire when it was reported near the intersection of State Highway 7 and Moa St about 3pm.

    As the fire was moving quite fast in the grass, the station called for backup from Greymouth station, the spokesman said.

    A second alarm was sounded and two helicopters were dispatched, although one was stood down before arriving.

    The fire reached a size of about 100m by 400m near some train tracks, which required a locomotive to be stopped.

    Crews worked on extinguishing the fire and called for another appliance.

    A third alarm was sounded and by the time the response was scaled back about 5.30pm there were crews from Ngahere, Blackball and Cobden also at the fire.

    A stop message was logged at about 6pm, the spokesman said.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the fire and assisted with traffic control.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter