Tension at West Coast council 'not a Wellington issue'

Former chairman Allan Birchfield takes the oath at the swearing in for the new triennium in October last year as chief executive Heather Mabin looks on. She immediately announced her resignation after the new council was sworn in. Photo: Greymouth Star/Brendon McMahon

Wellington officials say they see no reason to step in over tensions at the West Coast Regional Council.There has been talk - including from within the council - of it being placed in the hands of a commissioner because of internal wrangling.

The major flashpoint is the alleged broken relationship between ousted chairman Allan Birchfield and chief executive Heather Mabin, who is about to leave.

The council has had three CEOs in three years.

However, the Department of Internal Affairs said today that, while there may be matters of interest around the way the council conducts itself, this was for the council to sort - not the department.

"Councils are accountable to their communities for their actions and decisions," a spokeswoman said.

"It is not unusual for councils to experience problems in the governance and management of their community.

"The department is aware of the situation at West Coast Regional Council."

The department noted there were often more problems at the beginning of each three-year term "as new relationships and ways of working" were established.

"The department is not aware of any petition in the last 18 months to replace the council with commissioners," the spokeswoman said.

The primary role of Internal Affairs was to keep abreast of the council role and to keep government ministers briefed.

There had been nothing of note regarding the regional council, it said.

Meanwhile, Cr Birchfield - who was deposed in a coup by fellow councillors seven weeks ago - has laid a formal complaint over his alleged exclusion from the interview panel for a new chief executive.

Ms Mabin said yesterday she was obliged to investigate any formal complaint, and had begun an independent inquiry.

In a five-point e-mail, Cr Birchfield complained, among other things, that his exclusion from the recruitment process "was not lawful".

- By Brendon McMahon

Local democracy reporter

Public interest journalism funded through NZ On Air