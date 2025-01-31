Three injured after bus, vehicle collide on West Coast

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a crash between a bus and a vehicle on the West Coast this evening.
Emergency services were called to State Highway 6, near the Kakapotahi River, south of Hokitika, at about 6.30pm.
A St John spokesperson said two people were taken to Greymouth Hospital, one in a moderate condition and one with serious injuries.
A third person was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.
Fire and Emergency said crews freed a person who was trapped inside a vehicle.
NZTA said State Highway 6 was blocked north of Waitaha Road.
It warned motorists of delays and appealed to them to follow the directions of emergency services at the site.