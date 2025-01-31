Friday, 31 January 2025

Three injured after bus, vehicle collide on West Coast

    Three people have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a crash between a bus and a vehicle on the West Coast this evening.

    Emergency services were called to State Highway 6, near the Kakapotahi River, south of Hokitika, at about 6.30pm.

    A St John spokesperson said two people were taken to Greymouth Hospital, one in a moderate condition and one with serious injuries.

    A third person was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

    Fire and Emergency said crews freed a person who was trapped inside a vehicle.

    NZTA said State Highway 6 was blocked north of Waitaha Road.

    It warned motorists of delays and appealed to them to follow the directions of emergency services at the site.

     

     

     

