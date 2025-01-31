Three injured after bus, vehicle collide on West Coast

Photo: ODT files

Three people have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a crash between a bus and a vehicle on the West Coast this evening.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 6, near the Kakapotahi River, south of Hokitika, at about 6.30pm.

A St John spokesperson said two people were taken to Greymouth Hospital, one in a moderate condition and one with serious injuries.

A third person was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Fire and Emergency said crews freed a person who was trapped inside a vehicle.

NZTA said State Highway 6 was blocked north of Waitaha Road.

It warned motorists of delays and appealed to them to follow the directions of emergency services at the site.