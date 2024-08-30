Time ticking to strengthen town clock

The town clock has been assessed as earthquake-prone. Photo: Getty Images

Time is ticking to seismically strengthen Hokitika's iconic town clock, or risk it being taken down or fenced off.

The Westland District Council revealed this week that the war memorial had been assessed at between 0-20% NBS (percent of New Building Standard), meaning it was earthquake-prone.

"Zero to 20% NBS. What does that actually mean, given the fact that it's in the middle of the street and people are dancing over it all the time taking photos. We're not going to see some ugly fencing erected around it?'' iwi representative Paul Madgwick asked.

Council facilities and properties manager Jan Visser said "not at this stage".

He told councillors they still had limited information on what work was needed, and by when.

However, he recommended a budget for an engineering design be included in the next long term plan however so planning could begin.

The building team was still reviewing the seismic assessment. When that was done they would have a timeframe.

"We need to start planning a strengthening project because if we do not do strengthening by the time of the deadline we'll have to either take it down or build a barrier around it, and it's right in the middle of a street crossing so some work will have to be done on that in the future,'' Mr Visser said.

Cr Madgwick said it sounded "horrendous''.

"The prospect of dismantling and reassembling it frightens me with the experience of the cenotaph that went on, and on, and on and how much did that cost?''

Staff did not have the those figures to hand yesterday.

However, Mr Visser reiterated they still needed an engineering design.

"We know its earthquake-prone. We don't know what needs to be done.''

It was not an occupied building

"So no-one's going into the building, but yes, in a major seismic event, there is the chance that it could fall over.''

Mayor Helen Lash said council's all around the country were facing similar concerns with public buildings.

Cr Madgwick: "Yes, but they're not all sitting in the middle of a busy street".

Acting chief executive Scott Baxendale said staff were aware that the the clock was an "iconic structure'' in the middle of town. They were working to bring back a proposal to councillors.

Cr Madgwick asked if there could be some flexibility in that.

"I'd hate to see it get on the horrible treadmill of endless reports.''

Strengthening of the World War 1 Hokitika Cenotaph was originally estimated to cost about $60,000.

That climbed to $86,846, funded by a mixture of grants and loans, by the time the project drew out to over two years.

Modifications of the slumping monument started in April 2021. It was re-dedicated recently on Armistice Day, November 11 last year.

The almost eight-tonne marble top was previously held in place by its weight alone, so the whole structure had been removed and rebuilt around steel reinforcing.

- By Janna Sherman of the Hokitika Guardian