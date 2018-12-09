West Coast campers awake to find thousands

Holidaymakers at a remote camping ground north of Westport awoke to find wads of cash had been left for them yesterday morning.

More than $6800 was anonymously left under windscreen wipers and at tent doors all around the Gentle Annie Seaside Accommodation and Camping Ground.

Owner Jesse Paley-Atkins believes the cash was doled out in the hours after midnight, and some very appreciative backpackers were thrilled to wake up to the find.

"A lot of campers just came in asking us what was going on and perhaps thinking that we might have been giving them a Christmas present or something," he said.

To be on the safe side, all the money has been handed to the police to decide if this is a genuine case of generosity.

If so, Mr Paley-Atkins said all the campers who received money would get to keep it.