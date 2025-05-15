West Coast mayors welcome anti-abuse guide

Mayor Tania Gibson. Photo: Grey District Council

Grey District mayor Tania Gibson says anyone thinking of standing for council in September should work out in advance how they will handle personal abuse.

Especially if they’re women.

Mrs Gibson has welcomed the recent release of an online toolkit by the Minister for Women Nicola Grigg to help women in public office to combat abuse and harassment.

The toolkit is available on the Ministry’s website, and features videos from women who have experience online abuse and armed themselves against it.

“I’ve had a look at some of the videos, and hearing some of the stories, it helps to know you’re not alone and many others are facing the same behaviour, ” Mrs Gibson said.

The mayor says she has had her share of offensive and sometimes threatening comments and has had to develop a thick skin.

“Mostly it’s comments people would not actually say to you in person, though there’ve been some meetings where I’ve felt frightened as behaviour escalates.”

She'd also had the odd personal threat.

“We want good people who care about their communities to stand for these roles, but sometimes the hate that you and your families have to put up with is hard to take - I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

Mrs Gibson’s staff protected her from the most vile messages by deleting them or blocking the sender, she said.

“But they’re often abused too, or the subject of false rumours – there was one this week saying council staff had been caught drink-drinking - completely untrue - but these people think they can just say whatever they like.”

She had been watching divisive issues around the country, such as fluoridation, and dreading the day when her council would be ordered to do it, Mrs Gibson said.

“The mayor of Rotorua having her car windows smashed up … and I worry when that decision will be forced on us even though we have no choice, what the backlash will be.”

On the flip side, she enjoyed getting out into her community and talking to people face-to-face about council issues, Mrs Gibson said.

“People come up to me in the supermarket... and offer comments of support over what they’ve read and you realise it’s a small minority that behave in this [abusive] manner. “

Westland District Mayor Helen Lash. Photo: supplied

Westland mayor Helen Lash says abuse levels seem to have tapered off recently in her neck of the woods - but she has also found ways to avoid it.

"I don't read it anymore, I don't go looking for it, and my staff block anything nasty that comes up on the council's social media," she said.

"To be honest, I had a worse time when I was with the Animal Health Board and there were death threats over 1080."

But in recent years she had developed a habit of scanning rooms for any sign that someone might erupt or become violent, Mrs Lash said.

"People voice their fears and frustrations in some pretty unhealthy ways these days."

Local Government New Zealand has also just launched a ‘How to stay safe’ guide for elected members.

Chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said there was concern the rise in harassment and abuse would have a “chilling” effect on prospective election candidates.

“I’ve spoken with many people intending to run for council this year … thinking twice about putting their hand up,” she said.

“They start asking themselves, ‘do I really want a job where my family might be subject to abuse and threats from the public?” The LGNZ guide details how elected members and candidates can protect their privacy, minimize harmful interaction on social media, report abuse and access support services.

On the West Coast it is available only through the Buller District Council - the only council still a member of LGNZ.

Jamie Cleine. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Buller mayor Jamie said he agreed with Mrs Gibson.

"The broader national tone seems to be regressing with those who thrive on division, prejudice and exclusion feeling increasingly empowered."

It was deeply saddening to think that some people were put off from public service because of the risk of abuse or discrimination, Mr Cleine said.

“Our communities are under immense stress and often that frustration of discontent is directed at the most visible authority - usually the council.

“Whether or not the council is actually responsible becomes irrelevant – it’s always “the bloody council” that’s expected to provide a solution.”

The Buller mayor said he had experienced only limited abuse in person.

“Online is a different story. It’s literally the Wild West where people feel free to simply make things up. But I’m reasonably resilient and have found ways to keep it all in perspective.”

- By Lois Williams

Local Democracy Reporter