West Coast mineral sands mine given green light

Looking west towards Barrytown across the lower end of the area to be mined along with adjoining coastal lagoon area, which is to be protected. Photo: Supplied/ LDR

The Barrytown mineral sands application has been approved, marking the start of a new era of mining for the Grey district.

Hundreds of submissions were received both for and against the proposal to mine private land around Canoe Creek, sending the application to an independent hearings panel of commissioners.

The formal decision, released late morning, said with robust conditions, the potential adverse effects of the proposal "are likely to be no more than minor and any residual adverse effects do not weigh against a grant of consent".

An earlier application in 2022 was rejected partly because there was insufficient information from applicant TiGa Mining. This time the miner was ready with far more specialist reports.

The mine is expected to create almost 60 direct jobs.

The Barrytown Flat site is currently used as a run-off block by the owner, Nikau Farm Limited.

With one exception, the commissioners said there was a high degree of agreement among the technical experts for the councils that the effects could be managed appropriately by conditions.

Key concerns were whether there was a "functional need" for the proposed mine so close to a wetland. Other concerns were the impact of lighting from the mine plant on the Westland petrel colony, impacts on blue penguins, hydrological impacts, and increased truck movements on State Highway 6, shifting the mine ore to the Greymouth Port.

A key focus was the economic and employment benefits of the proposed mine.

"The West Coast's available mining areas are small, given the levels of public ownership of natural resources in the region. The high incidence of special natural resources on the West Coast means any mining operation likely to receive consent must work within carefully framed and robust parameters to achieve directive policy in national, regional, and district plan requirements. We consider that if a proposal can achieve these ideals and significantly support regional development, then it should be approved," the decision says.

The proposal had been refined and polished and came with robust environmental protection measures, they said.

TiGa's approach was "co-operative and sensitive to the environmental issues".

"We have no reason to doubt that TiGa would manage a consent appropriately in accordance with its requirements. There are sufficient legislative sanctions if they do not."

The hearing panel acknowledged the "enormous contribution" that submitters had made.

TiGa today welcomed the decision.

"We have only just received the decision and it is a large and complex document, so we need to go through it carefully before commenting further," managing director Robert Brand said.

"But, on the face of it, this appears to be great news for TiGa's investors and a real boost for the local and regional economy, which needs the economic strength that comes from diversification of industry and broadened employment opportunities."

Most West Coast leaders were in a Te Tai o Poutini Plan meeting this morning.

However, a delighted Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson responded by email that it was great news.

"The commissioners have obviously looked very hard at the proposed operations and mitigations and effects on the environment and the community when making their decision. Fabulous for the economic development of the region and district."

The commissioners said they accepted that mining was an unwelcome intrusion for many residents in Barrytown, and that there were environmental and social costs.

"(But it) will provide significant regional benefits to the West Coast."

At the end of the mining, Nikau Farms Limited would have a farming platform.

A total of 357 submissions were received — 153 in support, 194 in opposition and nine either neutral or not stated.