West Coast physio services struggling

Physiotherapy is the latest public health service to be hit by staffing shortages on the West Coast. Photo: Getty Images

West Coast physiotherapy services have now become "unsustainable" due to staffing shortages, with more vacancies than staff.They are the latest public health service to be hit by shortages, which have already seen a rest home closed, and longer waiting times at the emergency department in Greymouth.

Health NZ should have eight physiotherapists on the Coast, but currently has just three.

It today announced temporary changes to how services will be delivered over the next three months and suggested that some people may wish to go private.

Acting director of allied health, scientific and technical Margot van Mulligen, said like many other health services across the country, it was feeling the impact of the national and international shortage of healthcare professionals.

"Our staffing levels have now reached a point where our capacity to provide a comprehensive physiotherapy service has become unsustainable.

"While we continue our efforts to recruit on both national and international platforms, we need to implement temporary changes to how services are provided across the West Coast."

Coast-wide, there were currently only three permanent physiotherapists available to cover all areas - inpatients, outpatients and community.

While it could not provide all services, it would still accept referrals from GPs and other health professionals where physiotherapy input was essential to prevent serious harm or poor health outcomes.

It had secured the support of a physiotherapist from Dunedin until Christmas and had two new graduates starting in late-January 2023.

In the meantime, people needing non-urgent physiotherapy support could check Healthinfo.org.nz for information on a range of health topics, including how to stay well and recover from injuries.

The could also speak with their health provider for advice and discuss if a referral to physiotherapy is essential or contact a private physiotherapy provider for options.

Anyone who needs physiotherapy after an accident, can self-refer and go straight to a private physiotherapist and they will fill out all the ACC paperwork.