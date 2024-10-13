Widow in dark over inquiry into husband's death

Licelie Lozano with her husband Leo. Photo: Supplied

A woman whose husband's death is being reviewed by Te Whatu Ora says she has heard nothing from the health organisation.

Leo Lozano, who had come from the Philippines to work in Westport, died in July hours after he had been seen by a doctor at Westport Hospital and sent home.

Te Whatu Ora is reviewing the 51-year-old's treatment, but his widow, Licelie Lozano, said she had had no information about the review - or any contact from Te Whatu Ora.

Patient Voice Aotearoa spokesperson Malcolm Mulholland, who has been liaising with Licelie, said he was shocked she had not been kept updated.

"I would have thought that Leo's family would have been fully informed about what the process is moving forward, about the fact that there is an independent review around the circumstances around his death. The fact that we are so many months on now and she has heard nothing - I'm shocked."

A Health NZ spokesperson said their "sincere condolences" were with the family.

"The family will be included in the review process as it progresses. We cannot confirm the date when the review will be completed. This incident is also now subject to a [Health and Disability Commissioner] complaint and a coronial inquiry."

Licelie said life had been very difficult since her husband's death.

"We suffer mentally, emotionally, (and) physically."

She said the whole family was suffering from depression and anxiety, and her 8-year-old daughter no longer wanted to go to school because she missed her father.

Licelie said she had been traumatised by her husband's death, and still thought about the gasping sound he was making before he collapsed.

Leo went to Westport Hospital in July complaining of stomach pain.

He was told it could be due to his stomach ulcers, and he was prescribed medicine to treat that.

Licelie was speaking to Leo back at home later when he collapsed.

His flatmates drove him back to the hospital but attempts to revive him failed, and he was pronounced dead.