Wild weather for South over weekend

Severe weather is on the way for parts of the South over the weekend.

MetService has issued a raft of warnings, including for heavy rain and strong winds for parts of Otago.

The forecaster said a frontal system was approaching the South Island from the southwest, bringing a period of heavy rain and severe northwest gales to parts of the South Island and lower North Island.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the weather system "is poised to deliver a substantial amount of rain".

There are heavy rain warnings in place for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, Fiordland, and for Westland, south of Otira.

There are also strong wind warnings in place for Otago (excluding North Otago), Southland and Fiordland. Severe northwesterly gales could reach 120kmh in exposed places.

Makgabutlane said the rain could cause surface flooding and slips, and driving conditions could be hazardous.

She said the northwesterly wind flow would bring warmth to the Otago coast, and Dunedin could expect to hit 24degC on Saturday.