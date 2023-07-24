Monday, 24 July 2023

Columba College Year 12 & 13 formal at Otago Business School

    1. Slideshow Section
    Alix Dohig, Isabella Davies, Hannah Hopkins and Olivia Davies. Photos: Kelk Photography
    Alix Dohig, Isabella Davies, Hannah Hopkins and Olivia Davies. Photos: Kelk Photography
    Louisa Kotkamp, Hannah Cormack and Kayla Millar.
    Louisa Kotkamp, Hannah Cormack and Kayla Millar.
    Sophie Greenaway, Molly Ballard, Zara Radel and Elloise Cameron.
    Sophie Greenaway, Molly Ballard, Zara Radel and Elloise Cameron.
    Bridgette Sutton, Briar Duncan, Hannah O’Neill and Millie Scott.
    Bridgette Sutton, Briar Duncan, Hannah O’Neill and Millie Scott.

    June 2023