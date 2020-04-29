Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Living in the bubble: April 29

    Working from home . . . Miniature schnauzer Austin on keyboards in Dunedin. PHOTO: Nikita Thompson
    Life goes on . . . Harriet Reeves (19 months) "help" to bring in the firewood at home in...
    Country bears . . . Teddy display on a Warrington driveway. PHOTO: Kate Walker
    Land of the free . . . Alex Smith (10) at home in Dunedin, recreates the Statue of Liberty for...
    Lizard lounge . . . Noah Leitch (8) with a habitat for lizards he built in his Roslyn back yard....
    Herding the sheep . . . Luca Cleland (7) of Pine Hill and pet ewe Shirley go on an adventure...
    Like Moana . . . Ella Kirkland sets sail in her Sawyers Bay back yard, emulating her favourite...
    Thank you very much . . . Ben (11) and Tom (13) Bankshaw, of Wanaka, with their dog Frank show...
    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes.

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

