Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Magic moments: January 12

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Annie O’Neill (2) tries to cool off with an ice block on a hot day in Clyde on Saturday. PHOTO:...
    Annie O’Neill (2) tries to cool off with an ice block on a hot day in Clyde on Saturday. PHOTO: ALISON KEAN
    Wearing yukata, Japanese traditional clothes for summer, are Masato (9) Yuki (2) and Hana (6)...
    Wearing yukata, Japanese traditional clothes for summer, are Masato (9) Yuki (2) and Hana (6) Quintino at home in Queenstown on January 2. PHOTO: TOMOMI ITO
    Elsie (10) and Bella (13) Anderson enjoy the hot weather at Lake Benmore on January 4. PHOTO:...
    Elsie (10) and Bella (13) Anderson enjoy the hot weather at Lake Benmore on January 4. PHOTO: DIANE COONEY
    Zeke Ward (7) plays catch with his mum at Tawanui Campsite in Owaka at a family get-together on...
    Zeke Ward (7) plays catch with his mum at Tawanui Campsite in Owaka at a family get-together on January 8. PHOTO: SARAH LESLIE
    Minnie relaxes under the tree on December 23. PHOTO: EVELYN GRAY
    Minnie relaxes under the tree on December 23. PHOTO: EVELYN GRAY
    Daisy Parke (15), of Auckland, enjoys her school holidays in Kakanui, North Otago, with...
    Daisy Parke (15), of Auckland, enjoys her school holidays in Kakanui, North Otago, with companions pup Paddy and Gladis. PHOTO: CARMEN BRENSSELL
    A kereru takes flight after feasting on plums at Ocean View on December 29. PHOTO: BRUCE RITCHIE
    A kereru takes flight after feasting on plums at Ocean View on December 29. PHOTO: BRUCE RITCHIE
    Amelia Selbie (2) enjoys patting Pony at her aunty’s place in Kennington, Invercargill, on Boxing...
    Amelia Selbie (2) enjoys patting Pony at her aunty’s place in Kennington, Invercargill, on Boxing Day. PHOTO: JOHN RUXTON
    Oliver Adams (11 months), enjoying his first summer holiday in Otematata, cools off in the...
    Oliver Adams (11 months), enjoying his first summer holiday in Otematata, cools off in the paddling pool on Boxing Day. PHOTO: KELSEY ROBINSON
    Eva (6) and Oliver (8) Fitzgerald enjoy the dinosaur park in Wanaka on January 10. PHOTO: TRISH...
    Eva (6) and Oliver (8) Fitzgerald enjoy the dinosaur park in Wanaka on January 10. PHOTO: TRISH CONRAD
    Unwrapping presents on Christmas Day in Dunedin are (from left) Megan and Tui (18 months) Lyons,...
    Unwrapping presents on Christmas Day in Dunedin are (from left) Megan and Tui (18 months) Lyons, Maeve (1), Brad and Freddie (3) Miller, and Helen and Nikau (4) Lyons. PHOTO: BARBARA LOGAN
    Lucy (8) and Matthew (9) Storer have fun during a visit to Ruby Island, in Lake Wanaka, on...
    Lucy (8) and Matthew (9) Storer have fun during a visit to Ruby Island, in Lake Wanaka, on Saturday. PHOTO: MEL MCATAMNEY

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17. 

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print.

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497. 

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment