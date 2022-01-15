Saturday, 15 January 2022

Magic moments: January 14

    Kirihama Cullen (10, left), of Christchurch, and Flynn Sefton (7), of Port Chalmers, enjoy their holiday at Naseby Holiday Park on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO: KIRIHAMA CULLEN
    Lucy Sise (13 months) and her mother Georgie Sise tramp near Hagen’s hut, in the upper Ahuriri Valley, on January 3. PHOTO: ANDREW SISE
    Cousins (from left) Maggie Bradfield (8), Lola Bradfield (9) and William Leslie (14) have a water fight at Tawanui Owaka Camping Ground on January 8. PHOTO: SARAH LESLIE
    Isla (12, left) and Annabel (15) Ludgate tramp in the Cobb Valley, Kahurangi National Park, on January 2. PHOTO: JACKIE LUDGATE
    Penelope Pig and Buddy enjoy a recent outing in Te Anau. PHOTO: RAY WILLET
    Cascade Creek, just off the road to Milford, Fiordland, on January 6. PHOTO: RACHEL HELLER
    Regan Gale (16, left) and Nick Casey (15) throw Eddie Casey (9) into the air to try do a backflip in Lake Hawea on January 7. PHOTO: KYLIE GALE
    Harley Richardson (9) takes a slide on a hot New Year’s Day at Alexandra Holiday Park. PHOTO: JASMINE ROWE
    Eva Fitzgerald (6) tries to feed the rainbow trout at Wanaka wharf but the gulls and ducks are in on the action also, on January 9. PHOTO: TRISH CONRAD
    Jake, Regan and Jim Bulger at Aramoana on January 8. PHOTO: CAROLYN BOWEN
    A humpback whale swims in Dusky Sound in late December. PHOTO: CHRIS SMITH
    The sun sets over Lake Mapourika, on the West Coast, on January 2. PHOTO: MELISSA PURNELL

