Saturday, 20 January 2018

Magic Moments: January 20

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Joshua Jamison (3) rides the flying fox watched by a Jurassic dinosaur sculpture at Highlands...
    Joshua Jamison (3) rides the flying fox watched by a Jurassic dinosaur sculpture at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell on January 8. Photo: Rochelle Jamison
    A red-billed gull tries to steal fishing bait at Karitane on January 9. Photo: Amber Hannah
    A red-billed gull tries to steal fishing bait at Karitane on January 9. Photo: Amber Hannah
    Amelia Claridge (6) and her best bud Jasper (4) hang out in the family’s new caravan in Oamaru....
    Amelia Claridge (6) and her best bud Jasper (4) hang out in the family’s new caravan in Oamaru. Photo: Rachel Crawford
    Mark Taylor (40) enjoys being the first water skier of the day on a very calm Lake Hawea on...
    Mark Taylor (40) enjoys being the first water skier of the day on a very calm Lake Hawea on January 13. Photo: Kirsty Taylor
    Looking towards Ranfurly from Dunback as a storm brews on Wednesday. Photo: Anne Tocker
    Looking towards Ranfurly from Dunback as a storm brews on Wednesday. Photo: Anne Tocker
    Drew Szavay (5) spent hours discovering all the creatures in the rock pools on the petrified...
    Drew Szavay (5) spent hours discovering all the creatures in the rock pools on the petrified forest in Curio Bay. Photo: Shar Szavay

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment