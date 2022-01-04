Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Magic Moments: January 4

    Sunset at the Lowburn boat harbour at Lake Dunstan on New Year's Eve. PHOTO: ANNE GOSNELL
    Seth Brackstone (10), of Sefton, gets ready to fly his new mechanical bee at Alexandra on...
    Cousins Autumn Bray (13) and Kyle Bray (6) with Autumn’s dog Freya on a New Year's Day picnic at...
    Bryn Carter (6) at Greys Dam, Gabriels Gully, Lawrence, after biking up there with his mum on...
    A panoramic shot at Toko Mouth on December 21. PHOTO: JOSH BEER-WILLIAMS
    Louis Alexander (6) at the Wallaby Park in Waimate on December 30. PHOTO: LESLEY TENNENT
    Light streams through parted clouds at Kaihiku in South Otago on New Year's Eve, watched by Emily...
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print. .

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497.

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.

     

     

