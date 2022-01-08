Saturday, 8 January 2022

Magic moments: January 8

    Finn McConnell (7 months) gets a bath in a sink while holidaying at Piano Flat. PHOTO: JESS MCCONNELL
    Cloud reflections form the only ripple pattern on Lake Matheson near Fox Glacier on Tuesday. PHOTO: SALLY UPSHER
    Pippa Robson (8) gives quarter horse Hank (5) a kiss at the family farm in Kakanui on Monday. PHOTO: STEPH ROBSON
    Isla Grant (8) prepares to launch off the Naseby Swimming Dam diving board through a "water arch" prepared by her brothers, Lochie (10) and Tyne (14). PHOTO: CRAIG GRANT
    Charlotte (10) and Logan (7) Woerd swim in Lake Tarawera, Rotorua, on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: ROBYN WOERD
    Monty McElrea (4) is stoked with the fish he helped catch on Lake Hawea on Monday. PHOTO: SOPHIE FLETT
    Lucas Darey (2) explores the water feature in his grandparents’ garden in Cromwell on Boxing Day. PHOTO: CLARE DAREY
    A few friends hang out at Patearoa on December 27. PHOTO: MATT DIXON

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print.

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497.

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

