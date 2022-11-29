Polish heritage celebrated

An exhibition celebrating 150 years of Polish people in New Zealand was opened at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

A large group of Polish descendants and dignitaries sang the Polish and New Zealand national anthems during the event on Friday, which was organised by Poles Down South.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

