Polish heritage celebrated

An exhibition celebrating 150 years of Polish people in New Zealand was opened at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.
A large group of Polish descendants and dignitaries sang the Polish and New Zealand national anthems during the event on Friday, which was organised by Poles Down South.
Polish Heritage Otago/Southland founding member and board member Paul Klemick, Polish honorary consul Winsome Dormer, of Christchurch, Ray Watembach, of New Plymouth, Polish Heritage Otago/ Southland chairwoman Ewa Rozecka Pollard, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, the ambassador of the Republic of Poland Grzegorz Kowal and Polish Heritage Otago/ Southland secretary Anna McCreath Munro.
