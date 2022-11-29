Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Polish heritage celebrated

    Frances Anderson, of Alexandra, and Elizabeth Cowie, of Auckland.
    PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Dave and Irena Lowe, of Petone, and Barbara Scrivens, of Auckland.
    Dave and Irena Lowe, of Petone, and Barbara Scrivens, of Auckland.
    Robyn and Peter Belton, of Dunedin.
    Robyn and Peter Belton, of Dunedin.

    An exhibition celebrating 150 years of Polish people in New Zealand was opened at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery. 

    A large group of Polish descendants and dignitaries sang the Polish and New Zealand national anthems during the event on Friday, which was organised by Poles Down South.

    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Polish Heritage Otago/Southland founding member and board  member Paul Klemick, Polish honorary consul Winsome  Dormer, of Christchurch, Ray Watembach, of New Plymouth,  Polish Heritage Otago/ Southland chairwoman Ewa Rozecka  Pollard, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, the ambassador of the  Republic of Poland Grzegorz Kowal and Polish Heritage Otago/ Southland secretary Anna McCreath Munro.  

