Tuesday, 6 January 2026

Magic moments: January 6

    After taking shelter from the thunderstorm that brought hail the size of peas to the lower Tahakopa valley, on Boxing Day, Allison Booth was hurrying back to the house between showers and turned around to find that Lou the calf and a gang of hand...
    Sophie Cartwright, 11, enjoys a cold treat at Monte Christo vineyard, at Clyde, on Saturday. PHOTO: GRANT CARTWRIGHT
    Golden retriever Marley Wilson, 8, while out for a summer’s evening walk, takes in the view at Back Beach, Port Chalmers, last month. PHOTO: TANIA WILSON
    Cousins having fun on Christmas Day at their grandparents’ place in Mosgiel are (from left) Cameron McAnally, 19, Safira McAnally, 17, Courtney Greer, 21, Jasmine Greer, 18, Jacob McAnally, 27 and Ryan McAnally, 23. PHOTO: STEVEN GREER
    Louie Pine, 6, shows what a pro he is at surfing at Waikouaiti Beach on New Year’s Day. He’s been surfing for about a year. PHOTO: BRUCE DOW
    Skyla Bignell, 8, and her dad Vernon, of Dunedin, explore a hidden gorge on the way to Haast on December 29. PHOTO: JEMMA MCGREGOR
    Clouds loom over the driveway to Chard Farm at Gibbston. PHOTO: JUDE YATES
    Noah, 9, and Anna Ridge, Steph and Basil, 6, Tantau, get their vitamin ‘‘sea’’ at Wharetukura Bay, in the Marlborough Sounds. PHOTO KIRSTY SAXON
    John Archer Marnane, 5, enjoys the Routeburn Track.

    Send us your photo and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 10, 2026.

    Only 1 entry per person, please.

    The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 12.

    First prize: $100 voucher and an A3 canvas of the winning photograph

    Second prize: A3 canvas print of the second prize photograph.

    Third prize: ODT puzzle of the Dunedin Railway Station.

    Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

     