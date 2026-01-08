Thursday, 8 January 2026

Magic moments: January 8

    The photographer takes a selfie using DJI sphere panoramic mode in Ocean Grove on Sunday, December 28. PHOTO: BILL VAN DER LINDE
    Samuel Tipa, 17, watches as a Jenga tower falls over on Christmas Day at Otematata. PHOTO: MYRA TIPA
    Kenzie Morton, 2, enjoys doing some painting in the sunshine at Nana's place in Mosgiel on Sunday, January 4. PHOTO: DANIELLE CHOAT
    Charlotte Thompson, 12, of Five Forks, enjoys hanging out with her friends in the holidays at ‘‘Collie Downs'’. Her favourite heifer is Little One, and they are watched closely by the rest of the herd. PHOTO: JEFF THOMPSON
    Erica Murch, 9, Mary Murch, 11, and Lydia Pope take in the sight at McLean Falls, in the Catlins, on December 29. PHOTO: MEGAN POPE
    Jess McConnell and her niece Luca Baldwin, 7, are caught short outside the men's dunny at Glenaray Station, Waikaia, on January 3, while Finn McConnell, 4, seems just fine. PHOTO: PAUL MCCONNELL
    Blake Randell-Duncan, 8, shines a light into the new year as moths and midges circle in a frenzy on New Year’s Eve at the Te Aka camping ground at Lake Aviemore. PHOTO: STEVEN SHARP
    Brothers Quinn, 5, and Tommy Harris, 2, dream up the next day’s activities in the sun while camping on Friday, January 2, in Manapouri. PHOTO: JO HARRIS
    Lightning streaks from a thunderstorm over Balclutha at 5pm on Boxing Day with hailstones the size of marbles. PHOTO: TREV SIMONSEN
    Cousins Navy Johnson (left), of Lake Hāwea, and Teah-Rose Wekking, both 3, of Mosgiel, in Wānaka on New Year’s Eve as they head off to the Party at the Park, at the Wānaka lakefront. PHOTO: SHANI WEKKING
    George Weatherall, 14, and his grandma Ann Weatherall, both of Brighton, go boating on the lower Taieri River. George was giving his grandmother some lessons as the skipper. PHOTO: SCOTT WEATHERALL
    Maisie Williamson, 3, runs away from the water at Brighton Beach on December 29. PHOTO: RICKY WILLIAMSON
    Leon Davie, 2, Frankie Ferguson, 5, and Aidan Ferguson, 2, tuck into Christmas lunch in Dunedin. PHOTO: KATELYN OSTEN
    Hugo Landreth, 3, of Wellington, climbs on the old orchard gate at his grandparents’ farm at Owaka on December 27. Hugo is a sixth generation descendant of the family. PHOTO: GLENDA LANDRETH
    A bonfire provides light and warmth at New Year’s Eve celebrations in Te Anau. PHOTO: FRANKIE VELLA
    Kate Spriggs, 20, is the first visitor to Grandma’s new kitten, Harry, on January 5, in Cromwell. PHOTO: ANNE GOSNELL
    Lake Mahinerangi is mirror- smooth at 8am on New Year’s Day. PHOTO: MARTINE SHAW
    Charlie Ede, 18 months of Cromwell, crawls through the tunnels at the Naseby playground on January 4. PHOTO: MARILYN EDE
    Black Labrador Thembe, 9, and Leigh Hale walk up Frasers Gully on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO: ALAN HALE
    Brooke Loughrey, 14, of Mosgiel, is in the frame on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: RAEWYN LOUGHREY

    Send us your photo and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 10, 2026.

    Only 1 entry per person, please.

    The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 12.

    First prize: $100 voucher and an A3 canvas of the winning photograph

    Second prize: A3 canvas print of the second prize photograph.

    Third prize: ODT puzzle of the Dunedin Railway Station.

    Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.