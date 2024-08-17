$11m flood-protection pump station seen as crucial for properties

Environment Southland has replaced the Stead Street Pump Station with a new energy-efficient, fish-friendly facility. The pump station on Stead Street is part of a comprehensive flood protection scheme that will help to protect Invercargill City from inundation. PHOTOS: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

New infrastructure to protect an airport and more than 100 properties has officially opened in Invercargill.

The Stead St Pump Station is described by Environment Southland as an "energy efficient, fish-friendly facility" that forms part of a comprehensive flood protection scheme.

The $11 million project could prove crucial for the low-lying city in the event of heavy rainfall, while also providing safe passage for fish through its special Archimedes screw design.

On Friday, the ribbon was cut at a ceremony attended by rūnaka representatives, southern mayors, and Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson.

The ribbon was cut at Invercargill's new pump station on Friday morning. Celebrating the opening are (from left): Regional Development minister Mark Patterson, Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell, Te Runaka o Awarua chairman Dean Whaanga and Fulton Hogan chief operating officer Justin McDowell.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the need for the new project was driven by ageing infrastructure dating back to the 1960s.

"This station is a strategic asset for Southland.

It is a critical protection for 116 properties in the immediate area, and it’s a lifeline for our community and the nationally significant infrastructure of the Invercargill Airport."

The opening marked a "significant milestone" for both flood protection and climate change resilience.

A special thanks was given to both Waihōpai Rūnaka and Te Rūnaka o Awarua for their work in developing the story of the place, which would soon include artwork and interpretation panels.

Te Rūnaka o Awarua chairman Dean Whaanga gave a karakia to bless the site and told those gathered it was both an important project and piece of whenua for Ngāi Tahu.

— Matthew Rosenberg, Local Democracy Reporter

— LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air