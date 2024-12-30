Arrests following Southland vehicle thefts

Photo: Getty Images

Five people have been apprehended in Tuatapere following a string of vehicle thefts.

Three vehicles were recovered, having been stolen from Invercargill, Orepuki and Tuatapere, police said.

Two men, aged 21 and 18, were arrested yesterday morning, alongside an 18-year-old woman. They were charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A further pair, aged 16 and 17, were referred to Youth Aid Services.

Enquires remain ongoing in relation to further offending the group may have committed.

- APL