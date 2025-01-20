Bloom investigated

Environment Southland has been investigating reports of an algal bloom in Doubtful Sound, Fiordland, and whether it was connected to reports of fish deaths.

A spokeswoman said results from samples of phytoplankton taken at Crooked Arm, Doubtful Sound, on January 11 following reports of an algal bloom suggested there was no human health risk related to the consumption of kai moana or recreational activities in the area.

"According to the results, the blooming algae are from the Skeletenoma genus, a marine diatom not known to be toxic.

"Further test results suggest that Skeletenoma are also in higher than usual numbers along the open coast of Fiordland."

The cause of the fish deaths could not be determined and there had been no further reports of fish die-offs so far, she said. —APL