Burt Munro challenge attracts hundreds

Burt Munro novice and Suzuki SV1000S fan Kevin Tunnicliffe, from the United Kingdom, is revving up for the sights and sounds of his first Burt Munro Challenge. Photo: Nina Tapu

It is that time of the year again.

The air starts to smell of petrol and burnt rubber, the ears get a battering from roars of engines, and clans of leather-clad men — and increasingly women — walk the streets of the South. Yes, the Burt Munro Challenge is back for another year.

The challenge starts today with a track day from 8.30am.

Hundreds of Burt Munro riders have converged on Invercargill, living out their motorcycle dreams.

Most have journeyed from afar to fullfil long-held wishes.

For a few, it will be about managing their health, safeguarding their sanity and seeking a lifestyle change, that has ‘‘brought them out to the Burt’’.

Palmerston North rider Adam Welsh had come a second time, motivated to get better after a major operation.

‘‘I just recently retired early, after having my (double-heart valve) operation, and bought the bike as my motivation to recover and get out of bed,’’ he said. The Suzuki GSX-1000 fan regarded attending the events as a way to look after his health and finding his ‘‘zen on the road’’.

Riding his red Suzuki SV1000S from Tauranga to Waiho ¯pai for his first Challenge ticked off two bucket list items for Burt Munro novice Kevin Tunnicliffe.

The former British resident ‘‘always longed to come down for the Burt’’ after living in New Zealand for 25 years.

‘‘There's two purposes: one is to come down for the Burt Munro, which is quite exciting, and the other one was to have a look around (Southland), look at (house) prices and search for work,’’ he said.

Catching the ‘Burt bug’ after attending the very first ‘challenge’ 18 years ago, has not waned one Southland man’s passion.

Graeme Ridder went to the first one.

‘‘We used to pitch tents out there (Sandy Point). We’ve got caravans now which is a bit more luxurious,’’ he said.

‘Speed’ was the thrill back then, whereas ‘‘great camaraderie’’ and ‘‘catching up with some mates’’ was now the order of the day.