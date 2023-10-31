Car crashes into Invercargill bookshop

A vehicle crashed into an Invercargill bookshop this afternoon. Photo: Mark John

People in an Invercargill bookshop got a bit of a shock this afternoon after a motorist drove through the front entrance.

A reporter at the scene said a car drove through the front of The Book Exchange on Glengarry Cres.

The crash left the front doors broken and books strewn about the place.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police were at the scene.

It did not appear anyone was hurt in the crash.