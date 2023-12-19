City readies to celebrate the new year with street party

don_st_nye_party_2.jpg Melwin Mathew (left) and Jugal Parmar are looking forward to an exciting New Year’s Eve party in Invercargill in less than two weeks. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Glam it up for Invercargill’s New Year’s Party on Don St.

After a time away, the city’s New Year’s Eve street party is coming back.

Great South announced yesterday the party would take place at Don St, from 5pm-12.30am.

With support from the Invercargill City Council and Great South, Jamm Events will co-ordinate the event.

Jamm Events event manager Melwin Mathew said there had not been a New Year’s Party in a while so working together with the council and Great South to put this on was a great opportunity.

Friends and family can shimmy into the new year to the sounds of El Scratcho Band and listen to the beats of DJs Quine and Dom.

A performance by Invercargill Filipino dance troupe, Moves On The Street should get the party dwellers up on their feet.

"It’s an all-ages event, open for all. If you’re in your 20s, if you’re a parent with children, if you’re retired — whatever age you are there’ll be something for you at this event."

— Nina Tapu