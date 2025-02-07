Community choir offers members fun, fellowship

Fun times: South City Community Choir after their sing out for Peacehaven Care Home in 2023. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A damaged jaw left a Southlander wondering if she would ever be able to sing.

Joining the South City Community Choir has put Eleanor Knox’s fears to rest and she has finally ‘‘found her voice’’.

‘‘I damaged my jaw and I just thought, oh, I’ll never be able to sing.

‘‘I was at South Alive and got talking to Sharon Taylor who runs the choir.’’

Enthusiastic choir director Taylor invited the keen would-be chorister to join her South City Community choir and Knox has ‘‘been hooked ever since’’.

Four years later, the former Londoner is an active member and secretary of the choir, and has discovered her voice is at its best when she sings in the alto range. ‘‘She [Taylor] gives you confidence and quite a bit of technique.

‘‘You start a song and you think, ‘oh, I’ll never be able to do this’. ‘‘

"And then after one or two practices, you think, ‘oh, I’m getting this’. ‘‘It is such a lovely experience and it’s very encouraging and just good fun,’’ Knox said.

The South City Community Choir emerged on the scene in 2012 when it started life at the South Alive premises in South City. Secure in the ‘‘good hands’’ of Taylor, the director emphasised fun, fellowship and the love of singing which brought her choristers back year after year.

‘‘I’ve made a lot of friends and it’s good.

‘‘I know that for a lot of people it is a big part of their life; there’s working people and there’s retired people, it’s lovely having young ones too.’’

It served a good community function, she said.

The choir regularly sing at community events including Sing Fest, Christmas Carols and make regular appearances at local rest-homes.

‘‘Many of our members have found that given time, their singing confidence and ability improves just by participating, so if you want to give singing a go this year, you would be very welcome.’’

Meetings are held on Thursdays at 7pm at the Lindisfarne Community Centre, starting this year on February 13.

To find out more, contact Edna Weedon on 216 6124 or 027 441-7785.