Crews battle blaze at Tiwai Point

Fire crews are battling a large scrub fire at Tiwai Point, across the harbour from Bluff in Southland.

The blaze started at about midnight and had burned through 126ha overnignt.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand had eight crews on the ground early this morning, and said helicopters would begin responding at first light.

The fire was still uncontrolled, but there was no risk to nearby buildings, including the aluminium smelter, Fenz said.

People were asked to avoid the area.

