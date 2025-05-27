Crews battling blaze at Southland business

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a commercial business in Southland tonight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said one crew from the Invercargill station and one from Kingswell were called to a site in Awarua, near Invercargill, at 6.50pm.

The blaze broke out in a piece of machinery called a spreader and was possibly moving into the roof space, he said.

On arrival, two more fire trucks and crews, and a support unit were called to assist.

Everyone in the building at the time got out and no one was hurt.

‘‘Crews are at the moment working to extinguish the fire in the piece of equipment, as well as checking on the roof space,’’ he said.

