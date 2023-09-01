Disconnect between intent, action highlighted

An advertising campaign for Great South. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Southland's regional development agency, Great South, has come under fire, a damning report saying its performance in some areas needs to shape up.

The report, by Invercargill City Council strategy and policy manager Rhiannon Suter, said Great South’s activities were out of alignment with its statement of intent.

The report, produced on August 15 for a public-excluded meeting on August 22, was released this week under the Official Information Act.

It stated work was needed between the joint shareholders committee and the council to prepare for the long term plan to bring Great South’s purpose into alignment with its activities.

Its initial key performance indicators (KPIs) had moved away from those previously agreed to.

Great South, formerly known as Venture Southland, is a joint regional development unit financed by Southland’s four councils: Invercargill, Gore, Southland District and Environment Southland.

Its constitution describes its activities as regional, economic, business and tourism development. But in its misalignment, it reported on regional development leadership, regional promotion, business support and diversification and Net Zero Southland instead.

Without the link between its activities, KPIs and financials, it was no longer possible to track how council investment was being spent and what impact it was making in different sectors.

Both NZ Space Ops and Great South are required to provide a statement of intent to the committee each year for the following three years.

But legally required financial information was missing from the draft statements provided in March.

It is expected the committee will be discussing Great South performance measures at its next meeting, next month.

Great South chairman Ian Collier has been invited to explain to the Invercargill City Council how New Zealand Functional Foods, a company founded by Great South, was now building an oat milk factory in Canterbury that was originally earmarked for Southland.

The oat milk factory project was something Great South had been working on for more than a decade.

Invercargill city councillor Ian Pottinger filed a notice of motion with council last week stating the agency had breached its "no surprises" policy and "transparency and accountability to the public" assurance outlined in the organisation’s statement of intent.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe was not available for comment yesterday.

Invercargill City councillor Ria Bond said she had been unable to read the report yet as she had been away on leave.

She wanted to wait until Mr Collier had an opportunity to present his case to council before making any comment on Great South’s performance, especially in regard to the oat milk factory decision and his vote which supported its move to Canterbury.

"We need them at the table and hold them to account because that’s what the public expect us to do."

While she did not sit on the committee, she did question the practicality of having a regional development agency board chair live outside the province while trying to represent it. Mr Collier is based in Wairarapa.

