Driver seriously hurt as crash sets heat pump on fire

Emergency services at the scene in Invercargill this afternoon. Photo: Nina Tapu

A driver is seriously injured after losing control of their car and crashing into a property in Invercargill, setting an outside heat pump unit on fire.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Hoffman Court address in Waikiwi at 1.40pm today.

The driver of the vehicle was in a serious condition when they removed him from the vehicle.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Invercargill extinguished the heat pump fire.

Hato Hone St John took the driver to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

‘‘Further inquiries were ongoing as to exactly what happened.’’

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz