Eleven appliances fight Southland house fire

Fire crews raced to a blaze at a rural property in Southland this morning amid fears there were people trapped inside the house.

Crews from the Riverton, Wallacetown, Thornbury, Orepuki, Otautau and Invercargill stations responded to the fire in the Riverton area at 9.30am, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Those who raised the alarm believed people were inside the property, prompting Riverton firefighters to call for backup.

When crews arrived, it was confirmed everyone had made it out safely but the fire was well involved, causing a third alarm to be called.

There were 11 appliances at the scene.

The blaze was under control and crews were working on fully extinguishing the fire, the spokesman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz