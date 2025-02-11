Invercargill falls off the map - literally

Invercargill has mysteriously disappeared from Google Maps. Photo: Screenshot

Many people believe Invercargill is a hidden gem but today it became really, really hidden.

Invercargill City Council posted in a humorous post on its social media this morning that the city - famous for its cheese rolls, Tim Shadbolt and Burt Munro - has disappeared from Google Maps.

"Hello?! Anyone out there?! Invercargill has vanished off Google Maps," the post read.

"Just like your left sock in the washing machine—we’ve mysteriously disappeared.

"So if you’re trying to find us, maybe just type in "That place near Bluff"?"

They joked the incident was not a coincidence as the city had been for years as "Southland’s best-kept secret."

"Clearly, Google is trying to gatekeep this paradise — and honestly? Fair enough."

Many followers joined the banter.

"Did Trump rename it? Asking for a friend," one person asked.

"If we’ve gone off the map, does that mean no rates anymore??", another joked.

The Otago Daily Times has approached Google for comment.

- APL