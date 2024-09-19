Lagoon flooding causing disruption

The Waituna Lagoon is flooding over roads and bridges. PHOTO: ENVIRONMENT SOUTHLAND

The Waituna Lagoon is spilling over bridges and roads and causing concern for farmers who have land in the area.

Environment Southland said in a statement it was continuing to actively monitor elevated water levels in the lagoon, which had about 1350ha of open water.

The lagoon is southeast of Invercargill and sits right beside the sea.

It was opened to the sea in January this year in response to a toxic algal bloom.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Lucy Hicks said the lagoon was sitting at around 2.5m above its usual height and this was impacting roads, paddocks and farming activities in the area.

‘‘It’s been very wet and cold over a busy time of year for farmers across the region.

‘‘For those in Waituna, seeing the lagoon sitting at this high level is concerning for some,’’ she said.

‘‘We’re actively and continually assessing the options available to us to provide support and open the lagoon.’’

There is an ongoing consent process for the longer-term approach to opening the lagoon.

While that process is under way, any opening of the lagoon would need to be through emergency powers under the Resource Management Act held by Environment Southland.

‘‘We’re continuing to monitor lagoon water levels, and we have placed our catchment operations team on stand-by to open the lagoon, if needed.

‘‘Any opening would need to be carefully co-ordinated to occur when conditions would allow it to be done safely and effectively.’’