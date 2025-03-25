Man killed by freight train named

A tarpaulin covers the scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Police have released the name of the man who died in a train incident in Invercargill last week.

He was 54-year-old Geoffrey Francis McIver, a local of Invercargill.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Emergency services were called to Elles Rd, near Turnbull Thomson Park, about 5.20pm on Monday last week, where Mr McIver was found dead following the incident.

KiwiRail executive general manager operations Paul Ashton had confirmed a north-bound freight train was involved in a collision with a person on the Main South Line, at the Ness St pedestrian crossing, which has a pedestrian maze and warning signs.

The freight train was travelling from Invercargill to Dunedin carrying coal.

- APL